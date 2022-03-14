CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s every math nerd’s favorite day!

March 14 is a day that represents the first three digits of the mathematical constant, π.

Basics of π (WBOY)

Transliterated in the English language from the Greek alphabet as “Pi,” π is a mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.1519. It is also known as “Archimede’s Constant.”

This irrational number is defined in Euclidian geometry as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, among many other uses in formulas and equations throughout mathematics and physics.

One of the many scrumptious ways people honor this mathematical holiday. (Getty Images)

To show tribute to the mathematical constant – bakers, chefs, and mathematically-inclined individuals around both the world and the globe have been baking and eating sweet, savory, and pizza pies to commemorate the special day.