PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Reckless driving is a serious traffic violation that can get you in trouble, so it is important to know just exactly what it is.

Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said it isn’t just about going a certain speed. He said if someone on the roadshows disregards for human life and acts without caution, they are a reckless driver.

According to Lt. Halsey, depending on how dangerous someone drives, it could lead to time behind bars.

“Just drive responsibly. I mean I know sometimes we’re in a rush but we have to be considerate of those around us. We don’t want to hurt other people so keep that in mind when you on the roads. We have regard for everybody else and I expect them to do the same for you,” said Lt. Halsey.

Lt. Halsey said even doing donuts in an empty parking lot can result in a reckless driving citation.