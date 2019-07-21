The Martinsburg Composite Squadron remembers Apollo 11 anniversary

In association with Blue Ridge Rocketeers, the squadron hosted "Goddard Rocket"; a competition that challenged participants to build, launch and land a "rocket" on a "moon," which was 100 inches in diameter.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – On Saturday, the Martinsburg Composite Squadron hosted an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

The three participants who landed their rockets closest to a flag designating “Tranquility Base” won a model rocket prize, donated by the Blue Ridge Rocketeers. Regardless, everyone who landed their rocket on “the moon” received a certificate of accomplishment.

The squadron also provided the information about the Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Program, server STEM kits and great volunteering opportunities for cadets and adults in the Martinsburg Composite Squadron.