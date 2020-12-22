The Health Plan Will Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Costs

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- As the first COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in West Virginia, Ohio, and across the nation, The Health Plan (THP) has announced that it will cover the administration cost of COVID-19 vaccines that receive emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at no cost to its members, both during and after the public health emergency

“Our members, providers and communities have had enough hardship this year. As the

vaccine becomes available, nobody should have to worry about the cost,” said Jeff

Knight, President and COO of THP. “It is vitally important that as many people as

possible get vaccinated, beginning with our frontline workers and those in assisted living

facilities, so that we can end this pandemic together.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in phases to different populations as

determined by each state’s public health system and based on the recommendations

from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The first group to get vaccinated includes healthcare workers and those who live and work in assisted living facilities.

As additional vaccines are granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA), states will receive more vaccines and have the ability to offer it to

more and more people.

Each state’s public health system will make this information available to the public as it

becomes available and progresses. Individuals should consult their primary care

provider or local public health authorities with questions about vaccine safety and to

find out who is eligible for the vaccine.

“As we all patiently await our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is extremely

important that we continue to wear our masks, practice social distancing, wash our

hands and keep our groups small – especially throughout the rest of the holiday season

and into the new year,” said Knight. “2020 has been a tough year on several fronts. But

with this vaccine, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel as we all look toward 2021 and better, healthier days ahead. By working together, we can get through this. We must all do our part.”