The Breast and Body Health Boutique holds annual Jazzy Pink Gala to raise awareness about breast cancer

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– In Martinsurg, the “Breast and Body Health Boutique” organization put on their annual Jazzy Pink Breast Cancer Gala Friday night.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. The breast and body health boutique is a non-profit that works to make sure those with breast cancer have what they need. Breast cancer survivors came to the holiday inn on Foxcroft Avenue dressed in nice attire for the occasion.

“We want to have fun too. All because we’re missing a breast doesn’t mean we’re dead. We want to still feel that sexy. We want to do all that as well,” said Bonnie Bell, the owner and founder of the Breast and Body Health Boutique.

The “Breast and Body Health Boutique” this past year sent $25,000 worth of products to Ghana to help women battling breast cancer.