The Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle receives $500,000 grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Justice Department recently awarded the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle a $500,000 grant.

The grant will be used to mentor up to 40 children impacted by addiction through an overnight camp.

Patty McIntyre, Opioid Program Manager at the Boys and Girls Club, says this is the first program geared towards helping children between the ages of nine to 13.

“It’s really important that we get to them at this early stage and do more family and community events to get them more [involved],” said McIntyre.

McIntyre says there is no set date for when the camp will start.

In the meantime, the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle is getting a head start for the camp. They’re asking for donations including sleeping bags, pillows, and bedding.