Testing method for COVID-19 in Jefferson County questioned

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 testing stations were open to Jefferson County residents over the weekend.

The coronavirus is a high concern for people in the eastern panhandle because Jefferson and Berkeley counties are two of West Virginia’s three highest counties for positive cases. But some medical specialists on the scene for the weekend testing were concerned that ordinary “Q-tips” were used instead of a more medically suitable swab.

Ronda Lehman is a nurse in the county who says, “I really question what the results will be from these testing sites in West Virginia. If they’re not using the appropriate materials there’s a good chance that they didn’t get high enough to catch where those COVID-19 cells might be.”

And State Sen. John Unger (D- Jefferson & Berkeley counties) has been active on the state’s COVID-19 response and says “there’s a concern that the testing hasn’t bee adequate, that it would give false negatives. Therefore it is keeping the numbers low so someone could very well have a COVID-19 virus but not come up positive particularly with the swab.”

And Unger wants testing hours expanded so that those working late hours can also get tested.

