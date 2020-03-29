Telehealth provides doctor’s office visits through your device

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, doctors at Valley Health want you to know about their growing telehealth option which allows patients to be examined by a physician in a virtual doctor’s office setting.

Here’s how it works. You set up an appointment with a Valley Health practice that offers telehealth ( this includes family medicine, specialty practices, Valley Health Urgent Care and Quick Care centers). When it’s time for your appointment, you’ll get a message with a link sent to your device. You simply click on the link and are taken to a video chat setup, similar to FaceTime or Skype, with physicians who will examine you virtually and ask you questions about your symptoms.

Telehealth is meant to help with social distancing and control germ spread by cutting down on the amount of people visiting the doctor’s office.