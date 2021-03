MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Washington, D.C. teen was found guilty of felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony by a Berkeley County jury.

Sixteen-year-old Brooklyn Zavion Johnson was charged in the shooting and death of Thomas P. Dove Jr. that happened in August of 2019. Johnson has been sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after fifteen years.