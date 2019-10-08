Teen beating trial: Former WV State Trooper testifies action was justified

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The trial started Monday for a former West Virginia State Trooper federally charged for allegedly beating a teenager after a high-speed pursuit in November 2018.

Michael Kennedy, who was terminated as a result of this incident, and several other state troopers took the stand and testified that their action seen in a disturbing video was justified.

WDVM also spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Bill Powell who said he will not comment on the case until the trial is over.

The bench trial is expected to continue in two-to-three weeks.

This story will be updated.