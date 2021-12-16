Team of marshals in Berkeley County courts get GEM awards for Going the Extra Mile

Eddie Wilson (l) and Noel Ebersole have been honored by the Berkeley County (W.Va.) Council with GEM awards — “going the extra mile” for their service at the judicial center.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A duo of Berkeley County law enforcement officers has been recognized for their service to the court system.

Chief Court Marshal Mike Laing was proud to tell the county council at their session Thursday that the team assigned to the judicial center in Martinsburg is a real “GEM” — which stands for “going the extra mile.”

The team was bashfully modest when presented their award, but Laing says they have demonstrated outstanding service in the line of — what can often be — a dangerous line of work.

“It’s a great thing to have such a great pool of employees,” Laing said. “It makes giving an award like this a hard choice.”

Award recipient Noel Ebersole said he is “truly humbled that I got picked for the award. I just come to work.”

Officer Eddie Wilson, who is also assigned to the Berkeley County Judicial Center in Martinsburg, recieved the award as well.