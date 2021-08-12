Team Martinsburg competes in National Veterans Wheelchair Games

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is participating in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games this year after the games were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Athletes say they are excited to be playing in this year’s games.

“Mostly it’s just that personal challenge of you know being the best bringing on the gold as they say,” said Edward Lee Younger, who is competing in bowling.

The games look a bit different this year because of pandemic restrictions.

“The Wheelchair Games is partial in-person…It’s called a hybrid and partial virtual it was based on your groups and when you could go…we decided it was more efficient to do just the virtual competition so we are doing the at-home competition which is basically competing here, uploading the results to a scoring website and the results for the virtual competition will come out on August 19,” said Darren Yowell Recreation Specialist.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center’s air rifle team is new at this year’s games. They’re made up of four veterans.

“Learning to shoot has really changed to something to take the stress away,” said Melissa Cousins who is competing on the air rifle team.

Participating in the games is about learning how to live a healthy lifestyle.

“The number one goal of the program is to promote an active healthy lifestyle through participation in sports and adaptive sports,” Yowell stated.