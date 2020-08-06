Teachers to hold press conference in response to school reopening plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The AFT-West Virginia and West Virginia School Service Personnel will have a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 , 2020.

The conference is in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference Wednesday about his plans to reopen schools throughout the state Sept. 8, 2020.

The press conference will take place at WVSSPA Conference Center at 1610 Washington Street, East in Charleston, WV.

13 News reporter Moriah Davis will be at the press conference and posting updates on social media.