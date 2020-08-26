Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Health is showing Tazewell County now has one COVID-19 related death. It was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Tazewell County has reported 178 cases of the virus were identified since the pandemic began. There are 12 people who are currently hospitalized.
