Task force cites Morgantown bars for not following COVID-19 guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A task force made up of registered sanitarians from the Monongalia County Health Department, agents with the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), West Virginia State troopers, Morgantown Police and the city’s Fire Marshal division cited several Morgantown bars over the weekend.

The group’s goal was to make sure bars were not serving alcohol without food and adhering to other COVID-19 guidance, officials said.

“This team found some common violations among several establishments,” said Dr. Lee B.

Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “Some citations were issued and

we had the opportunity to go over guidance with these business owners so they could run

their establishments more safely. We are all in this together and having rising numbers of

COVID-19 will have a negative impact on us all.”

The group visited 17 establishments, with the Health Department issuing

violations at seven of them for infractions, including lack of social distancing, not wearing

face coverings, overcrowding and for patrons drinking alcohol without ordering or

consuming food, according to a news release.

In addition to the health department violations, state troopers also issued seven citations for obstructions of the Governor’s Mandate. Six of the violations were COVID-19-related, while one was for underage drinking, the release said.

One bar that was open, with patrons inside, had locked the front door and was issued a citation by a city fire marshal, officials said.

Seven establishments were issued 10-day notices, meaning that a registered sanitarian will

follow up within 10 days to make sure problems have been corrected.

“These were all COVID-based violations,” said Jennifer Costolo-Michael, MCHD

Environmental Health registered sanitarian. “These were issued when there was just

overwhelming evidence of no mask wearing and overcrowding — public health concerns that

could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”

On July 1, MCHD issued a press release noting that several individuals who had visited bars

downtown had tested positive for COVID-19. This was one contributing factor to a COVID-19 surge in which Monongalia County went from having 162 cases of the virus on June 30 to 100 new cases in the first five days of July, a nearly 68 percent increase, health department officials said.



Additionally, Gov. Jim Justice closed bars in Monongalia County, an order that also meant

that patrons could not go to a restaurant and just order alcohol without any food. The order

went into effect July 13 and was extended until midnight Monday, Aug. 31.

WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “During these uncertain and difficult times, the

WVABCA recognizes the challenges and financial hardships placed on the food and

beverage industry. It is critical we all pull together to defeat this global pandemic and reduce

the spread of COVID-19. WVABCA licensed businesses are expected to do their part.”

Bars were allowed to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31 with guidance from the governor’s office

designed to make them safer. That guidance can be found online. Protocols include strictly enforcing 50% capacity and denying entrance to anyone under the age of 21; closing and restricting access to dance floors and prohibiting any live performance or entertainment, officials said.

Costolo-Michael also noted that many bars were closed during the time of the checks and that

there were not a lot of people out.