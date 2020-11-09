Tamarack reopens this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority say the Tamarack will reopen this week after being closed for two weeks.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Tamarack closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees who worked near the employee have quarantined and have tested negative.

The facility has been deep cleaned since the closure and the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department completed contact-tracing. Officials with BRCH did not identify any members of the public that were exposed.

Tamarack will be open on Friday, Nov. 13.