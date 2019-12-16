Suspicious death investigation underway in Berkeley County

Authorities say the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered in a home on 559 Winebrenner Road on Saturday.

According to investigators, the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Deputy R. Steerman at (304) 267-7000.