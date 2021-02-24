Suspects still at large for arson that killed Air National Guard firefighter

KEARNEYSVILLE, W. Va. (WDVM) — In late December, Senior Airman Logan Young was killed while responding to a barn explosion in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Jason Baltic, Chief Investigator of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, was saddened to recall the events that occurred in December.

“This fire didn’t have to happen and was a tragic loss of a young man that had a bright future ahead of himself,” Baltic said.

Just two days after Christmas, 30-year-old Senior Airman Logan Young was responding to a barn explosion on Charles Town Road in Kearneysville, when he was struck and killed by a falling beam.

The West West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is still looking for the person or people who started the fire.

Baltic explained that the State Fire Marshal’s Office does not only work to solve fires but to prevent them from happening in the first place. He hopes that people keep this tragic incident in mind.

“There’s always gonna be fire. It’s always gonna be there. The bad thing is when you have these fires that are intentionally set,” Baltic said.

“Most of the time, or I would say a majority of the time, anybody that sets these fires, the last thing they think about is the fire service personnel and the public that they’re putting in danger,” Baltic stated sadly.

Chief Investigator Baltic and his team have been following any lead hoping to bring the arsonists to justice. He explained that they are very grateful for any information brought to their investigators.

“A lot of these cases are solved by talking to people and getting information and that’s what we’re hoping the public will help bring forward information that we can go out and investigate and bring those leads together and hopefully come to the right person,” Baltic stated.

If you have any information about the two fires that occurred on December 27, 2020, investigators ask that you contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.