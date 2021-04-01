Suspect involved in armed robbery of Martinsburg restaurant arrested

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department has arrested one of the suspects that was involved in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg Chinese restaurant in February.

On February 17, two men robbed Chopsticks restaurant on Eagle Road in Martinsburg. After almost a month-long investigation, deputies arrested 63-year-old Kenneth Frye and have charged him with armed robbery.

Frye was seen on security footage inside of the restaurant carrying a knife as well as pointing it towards employees who were inside of the restaurant.

After an investigation that identified Frye as a suspect, deputies went to his residence where he told them that he knew why they wanted to speak with him. He admitted that he had robbed the restaurant and the knife that was used in the incident was secured by deputies.

The Berkeley County Sheriff says that this arrest was made possible in part by tips and information from members of the community after the K-9 unit on the scene was unable to initially find the suspects.

“A big thanks goes out to the community because it was based off of community tips and information that deputy Leonard and deputy Wolfe were able to be steered in the right direction and do the appropriate follow-up with those leads,” Sheriff Nathan Harmon said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department has identified another suspect of interest but his name has not yet been released.

Frye is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail with a bail of $50,000.