Suspect in fatal Martinsburg shooting being held in Berkeley County

Nashaun Howard, 18, of Washington D.C. was arraigned in court Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A suspect involved in the shooting death of a Martinsburg man was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court.

Nashaun Howard, 18, of Washington D.C. was arraigned in court Tuesday. According to court documents, Howard is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The victim, Thomas Dove Jr., a 40-year-old from Martinsburg, was found shot multiple times in a yard on the 2300 block of Paynes Ford Road by homeowners in the early morning hours Friday, August 23. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested and charged.

Howard is currently being held without bond at the Eastern Regional Jail located in Martinsburg.