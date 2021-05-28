Suspect dead, officer shot after hour-long standoff in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — One suspect is dead and an officer is shot after an hour-long standoff in Martinsburg on Friday, West Virginia state police said.

Police said that troopers responded to a suspicious death on Fairfax Street around 9:57 a.m. As officers were headed into the house to search for the suspect, they went into the attic, where the suspect fired at the troopers.

Police said that the officer was shot in the chest but was saved due to the bulletproof vest. After being shot at, the troopers retreated back outside. The suspect fired several more times out of the window with what police believe to have been a hand gun.

After a bit, police said that they returned fire and were unsure of whether or not the suspect was hit. Police sent a drone up and saw that the suspect was down. Police then confirmed that the suspect was dead.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for a check-up and has since been released.