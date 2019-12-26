Surveillance video shows suspect breaking into spa on Christmas day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A spa in Martinsburg is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Christmas morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Touch of Grace Spa and Salt Cave on Foxcroft Avenue. Surveillance video shows the suspect smash the front door open to get in. Then the suspect roamed around the store and rummaged through cabinets. The store owners say they’re thankful that the store is still up and running and that no one was hurt.

“I’m just thankful that it wasn’t worse than it was, no one got hurt. The damage wasn’t a whole lot, there wasn’t a ton that was stolen it could have been worse. We are still able to provide business and if we’re going to get broken into this wasn’t bad it could have been so much worse,” Melissa McCullum said, the co owner of spa.

The Martinsburg Police Department says they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.