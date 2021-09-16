Surge in WV COVID-19 numbers causes spike in testing and vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics remain busy across the Mountain State as the latest coronavirus surge continues. There were more than 2,100 new cases in the past day. We are nearing 29,000 active cases and getting close to breaking the pandemic record from last winter. 10% of the people tested daily turn up positive. All of this is keeping clinics such as West Virginia Health Right in Charleston busy.

“We do have people coming in to get boosters if they are immune-compromised. We also have a good bit of people coming in for their first or second does which is fantastic. It’s very important that people come out to get tested, especially if they’re feeling sick or if they’ve been exposed to someone who is positive,” said Larry Snidow, RN, from West Virginia Health Right.

Among the people getting their third shot today was Linda Ross. As a cancer survivor, she is eligible along with those who have compromised immune systems.

“I think it’s really important to get vaccinated. That’s how we got rid of polio. And until we get vaccinated – the 25% of people that haven’t – there are still going to be more variants from it. And this is the only way we’re going to get rid of it,” said Linda Ross, who received her third vaccine dose today.

Last week Health Right broke its own record, by testing more than 600 people in a single day.

The overall number of people getting vaccinated is improving. In fact, a full 81% of those age 65 and older, are now fully vaccinated.