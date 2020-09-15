Superintendent confirms COVID-19 cases at Morgantown High School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The superintendent of Monongalia County Schools has confirmed that an employee at Morgantown High School (MHS) has contracted COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said the school system planned and prepared for a situation like this, and everything is going to plan. He said they have been in direct communication with the Monongalia Co. Health Department who has walked them through contact tracing and identifying those who were in close contact with the employee. All those individuals who were in close contact are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Also, the entire school has been deep cleaned, a process which Campbell said, left him pleased.

In fact, in speaking with the local health department officials, they were very pleased and very complimentary that we were able to follow our plans that they helped us put together in the way that we did. They were very pleased with the outcome and the steps that were taken, so we feel really good about what we’ve got in place, and actually having seen that having to be put into effect gives us a lot of confidence that what we’ve been working on for months and months right now is the right way to handle things. Dr. Eddie Campbell – Superintendent

When asked if MHS parents, students, and employees should be worried about how the COVID-19 case is being handled, Campbell responded the following:

“Absolutely not.”