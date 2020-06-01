Sundale Nursing Home residents and staff all confirmed negative for COVID-19 as of Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The residents and staff of Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown have all returned negative tests for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

According to Dr. Carl Shrader with the Sundale Nursing Home, the final negative test was returned Saturday after 69 days of positive results altogether.

While Shrader doesn’t expect any new cases to appear, he said that all staff will be re-screened around the date of June 22, or three months after the first positive case was reported. Shrader also said that date would be moved up if there is any indication of potential exposure.

As for the COVID-19 isolation unit which was set up at the nursing home, Shrader said that the unit will be transitioned back to a regular residential area, but the rooms will remain with negative pressure capabilities in the event they are needed.

Any new residents to the nursing home will be placed into rooms in that unit once they are admitted as a precaution, Shrader said.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, five people at Sundale have died from COVID-19.

MORE WEST VIRGINIA NEWS ON WDVM