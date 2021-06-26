Summer P-EBT benefits extended to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia DHHR and the West Virginia Department of Education have received approval from the USDA to issue pandemic-EBT benefits this summer.

To be eligible, school-aged children must attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and receive free or reduced lunch. Kids around the age of six are also eligible if the household receives SNAP benefits.

The program awards $375 to each child who is eligible.

“We think of this as a very integral part of the recovery period from the pandemic,” said Amanda Harrison, Director of Child Nutrition for the West Virginia Department of Education. “We all want to build back better. We all want to come back to restoration, and we want to see these families have access to what they need.”

Harrison also said that if you received a P-EBT card during the regular school year, the funds will be loaded to that same card in mid-July.

If funds are not used, they will be given back to the U.S Department of the Treasury. If you do not need the benefits and you receive the card, Harrison suggests paying it forward by purchasing food for yourself, and using the money you saved to buy food to donate to a food pantry.

For more information, you can visit West Virginia’s P-EBT website here, or call (304)-756-5431.