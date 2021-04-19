Summer activities return to Snowshoe Mountain

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Snowshoe Mountain is preparing for the summer season in Pocahontas County.

Resort officials say they are anticipating a busy season on the mountain as participation in outdoor recreation continues to grow around the country.

Snowshoe will be open seven days a week for summer operations beginning on Friday, May 21. The resort also plans a return to a full slate of summer events.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to the mountain this summer,” said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe President & COO. “Last year we had to cancel nearly all of our summer events due to the pandemic, so we’re really looking forward to getting back in the groove very soon. We do recognize that the threat of COVID-19 is still very much present, and we are committed to taking the extra steps and precautions necessary to safely and successfully operate and host events once again.”

For more information about summer events, you can click here.

Snowshoe Mountain | Summer 2021 Calendar

May 6 : Raven Golf Club Opening Day

: Raven Golf Club Opening Day May 20 : Bike Park Passholder Preview Day

: Bike Park Passholder Preview Day May 21 : Opening Day (For Bike Park and Resort Operations)

: Opening Day (For Bike Park and Resort Operations) May 29-31 : Memorial Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, May 30)

: Memorial Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, May 30) June 12-13 : Downhill Southeast MTB Race

: Downhill Southeast MTB Race June 26-27 : GNCC Race Weekend

: GNCC Race Weekend July 3-4 : Independence Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, July 4)

: Independence Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, July 4) July 10-11 : Summer Fam Jam

: Summer Fam Jam July 15-16 : Midweek Taste of the Mountain

: Midweek Taste of the Mountain July 31- Aug. 1 : Blues, Brews, & BBQ Festival

: Blues, Brews, & BBQ Festival August 7 : Treasure on The Mountain

: Treasure on The Mountain September 3-5 : 4848 Festival

: 4848 Festival September 18-19 : Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals

: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals October 2-3 : WV Enduro Series Race

: WV Enduro Series Race October 16-17 : Fall Fam Jam

: Fall Fam Jam October 17: Closing Day (For Bike Park, Golf, and Resort Operations)

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, please call 877-441-4386 or visit their website here.