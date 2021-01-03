Students to return to in-person learning in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Beginning on January 19th, all elementary and middle school students will be returning to in-person learning as announced in Governor Jim Justice’s COVID briefing on December 30th, 2020.

Jefferson County Schools announced their plan to return to the classroom which details that the color-coded community spread metrics map, as provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, will not affect the return of middle and elementary school students. As per the governor’s announcement, the county will still hold in-person classes 5 days a week even if a community is labeled as “Red” or high-risk.

“We have got to get our kids back in school,” Gov. Justice stated. “During 2020 we learned that COVID-19 transmission rates in our schools during the first semester was 0.02 percent among students and 0.3 percent among staff. Our schools are safe when guidelines are followed.”

High school students will also return to in-person learning on the same day. However, any community that is designated as “Red” will not be allowed to return or will revert back to remote learning if metrics start to shift.

Elementary and middle school parents still have the option to keep their child in virtual learning regardless of the transition back to in-person learning.