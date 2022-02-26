ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — As work to restore facilities to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) begins, students will be moved to remote learning Feb. 28 – March 4, according to a news release from the West Virginia Board of Education. The historic Administration Building was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The servers that power campus technology, including the internet, telephones, security equipment, and other utilities, were kept in the building even though unused. The students were not on campus at the time of the fire, as they were away for the weekend.

Gov. Jim Justice has asked Frontier to prioritize the schools’ needs to restore services, and a coalition of state agency partners is trying to fix services to WVSDB. Work is set to begin on Saturday.

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m., and West Virginia Fire Marshals have remained on the scene for most of the day, continuing their investigation.

W. Clayton Burch, the state superintendent of schools, has urged WVSDB administrators to personally call families to notify them about the remote learning arrangements and to address any concerns they may have. There was no damage to any other campus facilities.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking news for the Romney community and all the staff, students and alumni that are part of this great institution,” Gov. Justice said in a released statement. “We are committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County.”

“The response from the Governor, emergency crews, firefighters, community members and agency partners has been tremendous,” said Superintendent Burch. “We are moving forward to best meet the needs of our students during this difficult time. WVSDB administrators have been on the scene all day, and a group from the Department will soon be on-site to assist in any way we can.”

The State Fire Marshal leads the investigation into the cause of the incident, and updates will be provided when new information becomes available.