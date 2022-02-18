Strong wind gusts for the mountains of north central WV Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Things are looking quite windy across north central West Virginia.

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the higher elevations from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Wind Advisory for some of north central West Virginia and mountain Maryland Saturday (WBOY)

Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, northwestern Pocahontas, and southeastern Webster counties in north central West Virginia, as well as the Eastern Panhandle, have been issued this advisory. Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland east to the Atlantic Ocean are also under this advisory.

IMPACTS

Under this advisory, wind gusts across the region are expected to be strong.

Areas throughout the lowlands of the Mountain State could see 25-40 mph wind gusts.

Into the higher elevations, mountain Maryland, and eastern panhandle, wind gusts are expected to exceed 40-50 mph.

Wind gusts Saturday are likely to exceed 30-50 mph across north central West Virginia (WBOY)

This could produce scattered to widespread power outages due to the lingering impacts from this week’s winter weather and damaging wind gusts.

Impacts for Saturday’s weather in north central West Virginia (WBOY)

On top of these strong wind gusts, a weak system of snow is also expected to move through the Mountain State Saturday morning.

Snow is possible Saturday morning across the Mountain State. (WBOY)

This will produce up to an inch of snow with the wind gusts potentially producing blowing snow.

This could reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel in the higher elevations Saturday morning and afternoon; roads that this weather impacts include but is not limited to: Route 20, Route 219, Corridor H, Route 33, Route 32, I-68.

