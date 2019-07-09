Strip mall fire causes damage estimated at $500K

Breaking News
Photo courtesy of Facebook user David Holmes

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — According to the Independent Fire Company, a strip mall near Route 51 in Charles Town caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire companies from Jefferson and Berkeley Counties assisted in the fire along Tuscawilla Drive, and crews left the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Lt. Richard Cluff said the fire started in an empty business and spread to other businesses. The damage is estimated at around $500,000. No injuries were reported.

A state fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos courtesy of Facebook user David Holmes.

