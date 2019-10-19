Streets were covered with people for the 40th annual Apple Harvest Parade

Event officials say this is one of the biggest parades they have ever had

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The streets of Martinsburg were full of people for the 40th annual Apple Harvest Parade.

Marching bands, dancers, colorful floats, and more strolled down the streets near Martinsburg High School for the 40th Apple Harvest Parade. The Bank of Charles Town was the lead sponsor of the event and provided over 30 company volunteers. They wanted to explore ways to show community commitment. The president of the bank says, one of the reasons they chose the parade was because of history.

“Our company BCT was founded in 1871 by 38 farmers and orchards, apple harvest orchardists and the purpose of that right after the civil war was to provide a stabilizing force to the community, excited to do it,” Alice Frazier said, the President and CEO of Bank of Charles Town.

With over 180 units in the parade, this years Queen Pomona says its an honor to bring West Virginia history to life.

“This festival means so much to me, being able to bring rich history back to the counties, not only Berkeley County, but Jefferson County as well that’s actually where I’m from. Throughout the year you can travel to different orchards you can meet children and interact and teach them,” Mckayla Dodson said, Queen Pomona the 40th.

Also in the crowd was actor, J.R. Martinez. He says, when he was to attend the parade it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“To see the community come out and be together, we all get so busy in day to day lives and never get to see each other this is an incredible day and opportunity to come out be together as one and remind ourselves, we are this community,” the actor said. Event officials say this is one of the biggest parades they have ever had.