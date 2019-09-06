Strangers form “life changing” village community

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Tri-state area residents packed up their families and friends and decided to take on the wild but with an important message behind it.

“People knowing that their kids are off in one of the kid’s programs and they’re going to come back muddy, and probably wet from a swim at the pond but that they’re safe and they’re with people you can trust,” said Founder of North American Bushcraft School Jason Drevenak. “Which is pretty important in this day in age that people can come here and just be themselves and feel welcome.”

The North American Bushcraft School hosted their annual Mountain Craft Community event that gives complete strangers an opportunity to become a village for a week. Campers enhance their primitive and fundamental skills, including friction fire making, nature awareness and processing animals for food. However, the campers don’t remain strangers for long.



“It’s the community that this really takes on,” said Mountain Craft Camper Mike Mastrangelo. “This is a reintroduction back to our roots, back to family, to responsibility and interactions with individuals.”

The Mountain Craft’s mission is simple, all are welcome to freely express themselves, and everyone’s different ethnicities, genders, ages, religions and professions are what make our United States’ society stronger.

“Come out here and experience this, if you’ve never experienced anything like this, as you know, this is a very unique, very unique and spiritual experience,” said Mastrangelo.

The Mountain Craft is an annual event, however Bushcraft School travels across North America and holds a wide variety of classes.