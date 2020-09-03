Story of Franklin County man’s forgiveness debuts nationwide in theaters Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After getting the attention of a Texas filmmaker with his book, In the Blink of an Eye … Forgiveness in Black and White, a Franklin County pastor’s cinematic tale of forgiveness is hitting theaters nationwide on Thursday, Sept. 3.

In August 2015, a fatal vehicle crash claimed the lives of Pastor J.T. Clark’s brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Clark. The man charged with reckless driving accidentally turned into the wrong lane and hit Bobby and Pam while they were traveling home on Bobby’s motorcycle.

However, instead of harboring hate for the other driver in the crash, Clark decided to forgive him.

According to the My Brothers’ Crossing Ministry Facebook page, “The Holy Spirit moved within JT Clark to go to court on behalf of Mr. Martin and pay his fine. The twists that took place in the court room were miraculous. All of the things that have transpired since the night of the accident have impacted thousands of lives to date.”

Clark’s brother was a pastor, and so was the man responsible for the crash that killed him. Even though Clark was not religious at the time, he was later ordained by Pastor C.J Martin of the House of Purpose Ministry — the very same man charged in the crash that resulted in Bobby and Pam’s death — and developed the My Brothers’ Crossing Ministry alongside Terri Lee Clark.

This story not only led to the creation of the book, In the Blink of an Eye … Forgiveness in Black and White, but also the film, My Brothers’ Crossing, which was shot in southwest Virginia and detailed the story of Clark’s experience.

My Brothers’ Crossing is debuting in movie theaters across the country on Thursday, including the following chains. You can reserve tickets by clicking on the following links:

In addition, the Westlake Cinema in Hardy chose to include My Brothers’ Crossing as one of the four films playing on the theater’s (re)opening day Thursday, according to Westlake Cinema’s Facebook page.

You can watch the trailer for My Brothers’ Crossing on the My Brothers’ Crossing Ministry Facebook page. For more information on the ministry or the story that let to My Brothers’ Crossing, visit the My Brothers’s Crossing website.

Latest Stories