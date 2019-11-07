Stormwater management fee raising a storm among Berkeley County residents

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The ongoing controversy with the stormwater management fee, also known as the rain tax, has been a topic of discussion for many Berkeley County residents.

At Thursday’s council meeting, council President Douglas Copenhaver urged residents to understand that the stormwater fee is federally mandated. In addition, council members say they reduced the fee from $4.75 to $3.50, however area residents question why soon, they’ll be stuck with the bill.

“I don’t need another bill added on that has nothing to do with me,” said Vada Williams.

In response to residents saying they just learned of the fee, Berkeley County council members say they have announced five public meetings.