Storms bring down trees, power lines, causing roads to close

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Storms brought down trees and power lines on July 8, causing several outages and road closures in the Shannondale area.

Crews responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Mission Road and Lower Club House.

According to deputies, two trees, both of which were at least 80 feet tall, toppled over onto power lines.

Nearby residents were without power for several hours as crews from Potomac Edison worked to clear the fallen trees and debris from the roadway.

According to Potomac Edison, 1,200 residents were reportedly without power.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News