CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The recent resignation of State Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins took the West Virginia political establishment by storm.

Republicans in the legislature want to give the governor power to appoint a replacement to hold the seat for three years.

Morgantown-area Delegate Barbara Fleischauer disagrees. She says that there’s no reason that voters can’t choose a new justice when they go to the polls this year. She is joined in this call for an elected – not appointed – justice by a Jefferson County candidate for the House of Delegates, Susan Benzinger.

“It seems to me all of us are perfectly capable of voting for a new justice or a new judge and we don’t need the governor to take that away from us,” Benzinger said.

The West Virginia Supreme Court went through a serious scandal a few years ago when former Justice Alan Loughrey went to jail for stealing from his judicial office. That led to the impeachment of all five justices.