State officials say West Virginia residents are susceptible to COVID-19

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin are warning residents about the dangers the mountain state faces amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We should really be concerned because we are an elderly state and those of us that aren’t elderly, a high percentage of those, have health issues,” said Justice.

As of March 16, West Virginia has tested 84 people for the coronavirus, 80 of which came back negative and four results are still pending.

Apart from the health concerns, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says there have been a number of consumer issues arising as a result of the pandemic, such as scams, supply issues, and price gouging.

On March 13, the U.S. House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes new funding and services for vulnerable and low-income individuals impacted by the virus. The bill went back to the house for technical corrections, but Sen. Manchin says he doesn’t expect it to pass in the Senate right away.

“We do not have a perfect legislation,” said Sen. Manchin. “I cannot understand why Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate Thursday night when the House stayed here working on theirs. We could’ve stayed here through Saturday and Sunday, and had a little bit of a leap on this thing.”