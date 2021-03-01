West Virginia health officials: no new COVID-19 deaths, less than 200 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today is the first day in four months that no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The last day no deaths were reported from the state health officials was on Nov. 1, 2020.

Today’s DHHR report also shows 193 new COVID-19 cases. The last time cases were under 200 was on Oct. 12, 2020, with 153 new cases were reported. West Virginia has reported 132,048 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of this number, 6,997 are currently active cases. The last time active COVID-19 cases were below 7,000 was on Nov. 8, 2020, with 6,974 cases.

Of the currently active cases, 225 are hospitalizations, with 59 patients in the ICU and 30 patients on ventilators. Today’s daily positivity spread is at 4.39% with the cumulative positivity remaining at 5.46%.

122,751 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

DHHR officials say 298,942 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 197,756 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. West Virginians can still pre-register to vaccinate against the virus at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map as of March 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Barbour County moved from orange to green overnight. Other counties in green now include Ohio and Brooke County. Meanwhile, Mineral and Mingo counties moved from yellow to gold. There are four orange counties, 13 gold counties, 15 yellow counties and 23 green counties. There are no red counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,220), Berkeley (9,693), Boone (1,582), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,807), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,069), Greenbrier (2,430), Hampshire (1,532), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,843), Jackson (1,667), Jefferson (3,634), Kanawha (12,121), Lewis (1,037), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,701), Marion (3,676), Marshall (3,013), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,223), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,130), Monongalia (8,049), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,637), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,542), Putnam (4,221), Raleigh (4,704), Randolph (2,392), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,091), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,684), Wayne (2,618), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (360), Wood (7,063), Wyoming (1,741).