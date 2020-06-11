State Fair of WV to go on in August as scheduled

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — There is good news for West Virginians who are looking to enjoy the state fair. The Board of Directors for the State Fair of West Virginia voted to move forward with the event in 2020.

The fair will be held from Aug. 13 – 22. According to the release, the board will have a number of programming changes in the interest of promoting public health. These include the following:

Limited Crowds

Changes to concerts and free entertainment

Increased advance ticket sales

Specifics on these changes will be released in the coming weeks. Officials with the State Fair will be implementing measures for social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and COVID-19 testing for carnival employees and other groups working at the fair. All of these will be posted to the State Fair of West Virginia website.

“The State Fair of West Virginia exists to strengthen the state of West Virginia and bring people together,” said Board Chair Ralph Warren. “We will be working with our health officials over the next few months to make sure we are taking all necessary steps to protect our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, staff and community.”

The State Fair of West Virginia is just 62 days away as of the announcement. It has a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the Mountain State and is committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.