State auditor for West Virginia offers free seminar for financially struggling municipalities

West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Auditors office held a training session for the Eastern Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

The free seminar’s primary focus was their new initiative “Project Mountaineer.” The idea of this project is to help budgets in municipalities. John McCusky says the state is struggling. His mission is to figure out ways to monitor the health of a city and its finances. With new technology, he says they will be able to regulate things like missed tax payments to get their cities back on track.

“We know that after the third month there is a 50% chance that, that city is going to go bankrupt, so this way, our auditors can see that in real-time as opposed to the end of the year, we can go have a meeting with the city say what’s the problem, do we need to work with you, do you need grant money so that they can fix the problem before there is an actual catastrophe”. McCuskey will be back in the panhandle next week to talk about the Marc Train.

