Star City unveils plaques celebrating history

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday morning, town officials and residents gathered at Edith Barill Riverfront Park for the unveiling of plaques dedicated to the town’s 104-year history. Ten plaques were revealed, each highlighting a different time in Star City’s legacy.

A look at one of the plaques highlighting Star City’s ferry.

The idea for the plaques came two years ago when Mary Wimmer came to the Star City council with the concept. Wimmer, of the Morgantown North Rotary Club, assembled the team and gathered the resources necessary herself. Once she had a tangible product, the town was thrilled to sign off on the park’s new decorations.

“In the back of my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Wow, somebody is going to take the initiative to keep the history alive,'” said Sharon Doyle, a council member for Star City. “I just thought this is amazing. This is something great.”

The plaques are the latest additions to the park along the Monongahela River. The town had been putting in an effort to bring residents to the park with a weekly farmers market and other events throughout the warmer seasons.