Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at local high school

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One staff member at Roane County High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roane County Schools officials say the the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and Roane General Hospital confirmed the case earlier today.

According to school officials, this staff member is part of a group of other staff members who tested positive on Friday, Oct. 30, and was already in quarantine. School officials say no students are involved in this case as this only involves staff members.

Every Wednesday is a distance learning day at Roane County High School and in-person learners will return to school on Thursday, Nov. 5.