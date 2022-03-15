MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia middle school is enjoying bragging rights after its’ regional science fair. Two students at Saint Joseph School in Martinsburg made a name for themselves by winning first place titles.

Freyja Dreflak and Jack Allen have two things in common. They are both 7th graders at Saint Joseph School, and they both took home first place titles from the regional science fair in West Virginia last week.

Jack earned a spot in the state competition.

“I’m very interested in the history and the psychology side of Disney, and I was wondering what to do for my science fair project. I thought one of the categories is psychology in behavioral sciences, so I thought it would fit in the category,” said Allen.

Freyja Dreflak won the Lemelson Early Inventor Award for the engineering of her project.

“I built a dome out of paper and tape and I taped it together and put magazines on top and see how many magazines can break it,” said Dreflak.

Brandi Farmer, the middle school science teacher at Saint Joseph School, says the two stood out because of their passion.

“They have a lot of enthusiasm for what they’re doing. They put a lot of extra effort into what they needed to do,” said Farmer.

“I’m really proud of myself because I didn’t expect myself to get this far,” said Dreflak.

The West Virginia science and engineering fair (WVSEF) is annual. Next year’s fair will be held on March 6, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and convention center.