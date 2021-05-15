Spring Mills F.F.A. Alumni Car Show and Swap Meet

West Virginia

Martinsburg, Wva. (WDVM) — This Saturday, Spring Mills High School hosted the 5th Annual Spring Mills The Future Farmers of America Alumni Car Show and Swap Meet.

The event’s car registration started at 8 a.m. showcasing a wide variety of vehicles like Mustangs, Chevelle, and even trailers.

The judging of the cars started at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the awards were handed out at 1:30 p.m. All the proceeds went straight to the Spring Mills FFA Alumni Scholarship fund to use for trade schools or colleges of FFA students choosing.

