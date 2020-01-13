Deputies search for armed robbery suspect, sends schools into lockdown

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) —

Update: Lockdown was lifted at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Update: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed Fifty One Eleven Lounge LLC in Inwood.

Deputies say the incident happened after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspect was let into the lounge when an employee stepped outside. He attempted to restrain the bartender which led to a struggle. The suspect then showed a handgun.

The suspect demanded money which the employee gave the money from the cash register. He took off with an unknown amount and fled on foot.

Deputies describe the suspect as a skinny white male in his 30s or 40s wearing a blue windbreaker and a knit cap.

The search was assisted by Frederick County, Va. canine team and state police are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (304) 267-7000

—

Some Southern parts of Berkeley County schools are currently on lockdown.

According to the Director of the Department of Communications for Berkeley County Schools, Eliane Bobo, she said the lockdown is a part of a “precaution.”

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department requested that all students of schools in the southern part of Berkeley County be kept inside the school buildings following a robbery in the Inwood area. Parents are being notified of this action being taken by our schools. ”

This story is developing.