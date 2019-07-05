Southern Mud Outlaws combines faith, family and Mega Truck Wars

AUGUSTA, W.Va (WDVM) –The Mountaineer Motorcross and Southern Mud Outlaws are teaming up to host their Mega Truck Race this weekend, and while the drivers admit the sport may be dangerous, it’s the thrill of the ride, family time, and love for the sport that makes it worth wild.

“We like racing, the more mud, the better and we want the adrenaline.” Owner of Southern, Northern & Midwestern Mud Outlaws Robert Morel. “Go ride a roller coaster, people ride them because of the adrenaline, it goes fast, goes upside but it’s the same thing in these trucks. It’s like a wild ride on a buckin’ bull but you have a lot of horsepower and a lot of fun.”

What makes the Southern Mud Outlaws unique is how serious they take their safety. Morel and the other drivers know how dangerous the sport can be, so the main goal at the end of the day is to make it home to what matters most.

“I have a family to go home to,” said Mega Truck War Driver Duke Bohanon. “I have the responsibility of taking care of my kids and raising them and I want to be able to go home after I climb into this truck.”

“We want to be able to go back home and when we leave here and leave the same way we came in,” said Morel. “We are very safe, we have just about every piece of safety equipment there is between fire extinguishers to neck braces and helmets.”

“There’s been a lot of instances in the sport where safety could’ve saved someone from a big injury, so we don’t even move our truck without putting our lap belt on at least and if we go to a test hit or something it’s helmet on, full belts and everything,” said Mega Truck Wars Driver Jonathan Parham. “They’re big machines that can get away pretty easily so you gotta be safe around them.”

The Southern Mud Outlaws makes all races family friendly so people of all ages can enjoy the races.