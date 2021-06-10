Some Morgan County residents alerted of scheduled power outage on Friday

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Potomac Edison announced that just over 1,800 customers in Morgan County will have a power outage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday due to scheduled equipment upgrades.

Officials from Potomac Edison said that this will affect some customers in Berkeley Springs and Great Cacapon as well as Little Orleans across the border in Maryland. This outage is for “needed equipment upgrades.”

They said that everyone who will be affected by this outage should have been alerted via a calling system using the on-file phone number.