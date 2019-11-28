Socks for Seniors Campaign brings Santa to seniors

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A local Martinsburg woman is making it her mission to ensure seniors aren’t forgotten about during the holiday season.

“So my dad was in a nursing home and my brother and I always visited him, we made sure he was taken care of, we were there on a daily basis,” said Campaign Organizer Daphne Alban. “A majority of the residents did not have that and after he passed away, I not only missed my dad but I missed them too.”

Going strong for five years, the Berkeley County West Virginia Socks for Seniors Campaign collects hundreds of socks each year to make sure each senior resident gets a special gift from Santa, something inspired by Daphne’s father Jim Brown.

“I just want to make sure our senior citizens aren’t forgotten during the holidays,” said Alban. “I do work in a nursing home and I do see firsthand that a majority of them don’t have families that live locally, so I just want to make sure they’re getting Christmas presents as well.”

Now besides warmth and comfort, the socks can also provide a medical purpose for some.

“So they’re almost twice as much for the diabetic socks but they’re better for diabetic circulation,” said Alban. “They do ask for those and we never have enough of those.”

Colonial Farm Greenhouse Manager Carla Ay says she can relate to others who may not have family in nursing homes. However, she says it’s a good way to make sure no-one feels left behind during the holiday season.

“They definitely need socks and I just want to try and help out anything I can do to try and help out the community I do,” said Ay.

Daphne and crew wanted to extend a huge thank you to the hundreds of people who have donated socks over the past five years.