Social distancing changes the supermarket shopping experience

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The novel coronavirus has dramatically changed the grocery shopping experience.

Not only have the shelves been bare from panic buying, but many are also trying to avoid crowds by ordering for their food pantry online. Store managers have been frantic about stocking their inventories from so much panic buying and many grocers are dedicating special early morning hours for senior citizens shoppers only.

And to respect new safe social distancing protocols, it is not uncommon to see plexiglass shields and marked floors to set parameters.

One area senior shopper, Joseph Quesenberry, says shoppers are pretty respectful of the new decorum in the aisles, though sometimes maneuvering your shopping cart in a cramped spot can be tricky.

Some grocery stores are moving to curbside pickup as a way to physically minimize traffic inside their stores.

